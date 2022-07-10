The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

