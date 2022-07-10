The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

