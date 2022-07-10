The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 702.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 318.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.