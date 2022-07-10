The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.