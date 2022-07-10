Timothy J. Cesarek Sells 98,526 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $249,270.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,137.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GEVO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gevo (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
