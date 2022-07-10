Transform Wealth LLC Buys 479 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

