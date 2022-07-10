Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

