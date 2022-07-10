Truist Financial Corp Acquires 16,210 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

