Truist Financial Corp Acquires 218,662 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.
Shares of PTBD stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.89.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.