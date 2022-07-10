Truist Financial Corp Acquires 218,662 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.