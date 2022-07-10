Truist Financial Corp Acquires 29,932 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

