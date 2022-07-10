Truist Financial Corp Acquires 441,895 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 13.76% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

