Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 279.98% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 115,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 374,907 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.46. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.78 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

