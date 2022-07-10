Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.31 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

