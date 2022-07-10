Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML stock opened at $452.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.57. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

