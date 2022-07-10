Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of CNX Resources worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 92,296 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 236,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

