Truist Financial Corp Buys 12,991 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $18,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $166.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

