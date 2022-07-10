Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,927 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.78.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

