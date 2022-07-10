Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 615,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

