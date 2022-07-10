Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

