Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.