Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

