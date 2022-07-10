Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

