Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 302.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $305.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -223.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average is $432.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

