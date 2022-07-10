Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 493.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,703 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 93,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

BATS PTNQ opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

