Truist Financial Corp Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

