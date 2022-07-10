Truist Financial Corp Has $17.20 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of MasTec worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

MasTec Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.