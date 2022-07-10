Truist Financial Corp Has $17.63 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 613.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of WestRock worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.35 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.