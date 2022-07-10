Truist Financial Corp Has $19.17 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Encompass Health worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

EHC opened at $48.41 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

