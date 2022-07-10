Truist Financial Corp Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

VV stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

