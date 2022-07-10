Truist Financial Corp Has $19.87 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.11% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

