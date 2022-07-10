Truist Financial Corp Has $20.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 9.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.