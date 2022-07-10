Truist Financial Corp Has $20.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 9.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FTXR stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $36.18.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.