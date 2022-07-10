Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,541 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 390,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after buying an additional 334,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

