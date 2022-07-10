Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

