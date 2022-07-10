Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

