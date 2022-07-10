Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.