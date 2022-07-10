Truist Financial Corp Purchases 25,775 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.11.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

