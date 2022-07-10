Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,580 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.15 and its 200 day moving average is $435.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

