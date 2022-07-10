Truist Financial Corp Purchases 29,378 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

