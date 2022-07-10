Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,360 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.