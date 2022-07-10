Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,635 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after buying an additional 4,677,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

