Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.9% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.66.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $524.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.95 and its 200-day moving average is $534.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

