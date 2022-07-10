Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

