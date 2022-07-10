Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.69.

PH stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

