Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Oshkosh worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Oshkosh by 520.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $78.68 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

