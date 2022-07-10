Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.