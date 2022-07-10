Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $194.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average of $194.56. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

