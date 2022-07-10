Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,765 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW stock opened at $238.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

