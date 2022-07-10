Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,051 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of CM stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

