Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $20,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $381.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

