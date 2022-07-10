Truist Financial Corp Sells 167,701 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.77% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,530,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.68.
